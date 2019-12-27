George Michaeli õde suri täpselt kolm aastat pärast venda 

The Suni andmeil oli juuksur Melanie elutu keha leidnud tema kodust vanem õde Yioda.

Omaksed kinnitavad oma avalduses, et Melanie suri jõulude ajal ootamatult. "Palume lihtsalt, et praegusel väga kurval ajal perele privaatsust võimaldataks," seisab advokaat John Reidi vahendatud avalduses. "Rohkem kommentaare ei tule."

Vaid 48 tundi enne surma oli Melanie koos õe, nende isa Jacki ja George'i endise mänedžeri David Austiniga teinud ühisavalduse, tänades fänne toetuse eest.

Just 48 hours before her death Melanie issued a joint statement along with Yioda, their dad Jack and George's former manager David Austin.

She told fans to "swerve the bad" and "enjoy the good" in life.

The hairdresser also added that it was “important” to the family that the popstar’s “generosity of spirit and natural empathy” had touched so many people.