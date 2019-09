Cardi B hakkab kaasa tegema „Nanny“ uusversioonis? 

Drescher first started floating the idea of a Cardi B-fronted reimagining of the series, which ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999, late last year. Since then, Cardi has said she'd be down to slip into Fran’s famous frocks, at least on Instagram. Drescher says the two have yet to talk about the reboot personally, though she's quick to note that Cardi "compares herself to me a lot in photos."