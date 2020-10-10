1980. aastate parimaks plaadiks valiti U2 album
, täna, 13:00
Foto: VIDA PRESS
BBC Radio 2 kuulajad on hääletanud 1980. aastate parimaks albumiks U2 "Joshua Tree".
1987. aastal ilmunud "Joshua Tree" tegi tänu pophümnidele "With or Without You", "Where The Streets Have No Name" ja "I Still Haven't Found What I've Looking For" U2st maailma edukamaid ansambleid.
Teiseks jäi Dire Straitsi "Brothers In Arms", kolmandaks Stone Rosese samanimeline debüütplaat.
BBC News märgib, et Top 20-s on kõik meesartistid peale Kate Bushi, kelle plaat "Hounds of Love" platseerus 11. kohale.
Foto: BBC Radio 2