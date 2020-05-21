Britney Spears põrmustas nii The Beatlesi kui ka Led Zeppelini
38aastane popstaar on suurest aust liigutatud ja väljendas oma tänutunnet Twitteris.
Spearsi hitile järgnesid Rolling Stone'i edetabelis Jackson 5 "I Want You Back", Sex Pistolsi "Anarchy in the U. K.", Run-DMC "Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That" ning Chuck Berry "Maybellene".
Esikümnesse mahtusid ka Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Ramones ja The Smiths. Värskeimatest hittidest oli võidukaim Lil Nas Xi "Old Town Road" (2018), mis platseerus 12. kohale.
Kanye Westi debüüt "Through The Wire" pälvis 14. koha. The Beatlesi "Love Me Do" paikneb 21. ja Oasise "Supersonic" 27. kohal.
Top 20
1. Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time
2. Jackson 5 - I Want You Back
3. Sex Pistols - Anarchy in the U.K.
4. Run-DMC - Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That
5. Chuck Berry - Maybellene
6. R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe
7. Led Zeppelin - Good Times Bad Times
8. Elvis Presley - That's All Right
9. The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
10. The Smiths - Hand in Glove
11. Taylor Swift - Tim McGraw
12. Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
13. The Clash - Whit Riot
14. Kanye West - Through the Wire
15. The B-52s - Rock Lobster
16. Radiohead - Creep
17. Outkast - Player's Ball
18. The Box Tops - The Letter
19. Depeche Mode - Dreaming of Me
20. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights