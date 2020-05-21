VALI VÄLJAANNE

Britney Spears põrmustas nii The Beatlesi kui ka Led Zeppelini 

Toimetas Triin Tael, täna, 13:31
Britney Spears põrmustas nii The Beatlesi kui ka Led Zeppelini
Britney SpearsFoto: TORSTEN SILZ/AFP/Scanpix
USA muusikaajakiri Rolling Stone kuulutas kõigi aegade parimaks debüütsingliks Britney Spearsi hiti "... Baby One More Time", mis seljatas sellised muusikahiiud, nagu näiteks The Beatles, Led Zeppelin ja Jackson 5.

38aastane popstaar on suurest aust liigutatud ja väljendas oma tänutunnet Twitteris.

Spearsi hitile järgnesid Rolling Stone'i edetabelis Jackson 5 "I Want You Back", Sex Pistolsi "Anarchy in the U. K.", Run-DMC "Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That" ning Chuck Berry "Maybellene".

Esikümnesse mahtusid ka Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Ramones ja The Smiths. Värskeimatest hittidest oli võidukaim Lil Nas Xi "Old Town Road" (2018), mis platseerus 12. kohale.

Kanye Westi debüüt "Through The Wire" pälvis 14. koha. The Beatlesi "Love Me Do" paikneb 21. ja Oasise "Supersonic" 27. kohal.

Top 20

1. Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time

2. Jackson 5 - I Want You Back

3. Sex Pistols - Anarchy in the U.K.

4. Run-DMC - Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That

5. Chuck Berry - Maybellene

6. R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe

7. Led Zeppelin - Good Times Bad Times

8. Elvis Presley - That's All Right

9. The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

10. The Smiths - Hand in Glove

11. Taylor Swift - Tim McGraw

12. Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

13. The Clash - Whit Riot

14. Kanye West - Through the Wire

15. The B-52s - Rock Lobster

16. Radiohead - Creep

17. Outkast - Player's Ball

18. The Box Tops - The Letter

19. Depeche Mode - Dreaming of Me

20. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights

